An SUV fell into a large sinkhole on Ponce de Leon on June 27. (Fox 5) Credit: Fox 5

A large sinkhole opened on a busy Midtown road Tuesday afternoon, swallowing most of an SUV.

Atlanta Police said they received a call about 2:15 p.m. about the vehicle falling into a hole on Ponce de Leon Avenue, in front of Torched Hop Brewery and across the street from Mary Mac’s Tea Room, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Two lanes of road were coned off but traffic was still able to pass through the area, according to Fox 5.

The white SUV fell into the sinkhole nose first. The back end of the vehicle could be seen sticking out of the fallen road surface.

