Egg Harbor Café will open at Porter on Peachtree in early 2024.

A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, Egg Harbor Café, is coming to Brookhaven.

The eatery has signed a lease to open a new location at Brookhaven’s Porter on Peachtree mixed-use development, according to a press release. The restaurant is scheduled to open in early 2024 and will be the fifth location in the metro Atlanta area.

“Egg Harbor Café is an exciting addition to the retail lineup at Porter on Peachtree,” said Ackerman Retail Senior Vice President Kelly Wilson, who completed the lease on behalf of Porter on Peachtree LLC, in the release. “This gives Egg Harbor a high-profile location on Peachtree Road with access to the surrounding affluent Brookhaven and Buckhead neighborhoods, not to mention the shoppers, diners and commuters traveling along Atlanta’s signature retail and business corridor.”

Egg Harbor features a menu of breakfast and brunch favorites, including omelets, pancakes, sandwiches, salads, and more. The first Egg Harbor Café opened in Hinsdale, IL in 1985, and now the business has 21 locations in Illinois, Georgia, and Wisconsin.