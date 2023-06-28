The new community provides easy access to Glenwood Park, East Atlanta Village, Madison Yards, the BeltLine and an in-community dog park. Supplied photo.

A new upscale townhome development in East Atlanta promises a combination of urban living and quaint community.

“Our team really poured their hearts out for this one, as we do for each of our communities, in the sense that we wanted to ensure the Harman not only met but exceeded the expectations of in town home buyers far more than what is currently available on the market,” said Monte Hewett, founder and CEO of Monte Hewett Homes.

Monte Hewett Homes has built the Harman community at the intersection of Moreland and Ormewood Avenues. It provides easy access to Glenwood Park, East Atlanta Village, Madison Yards, the BeltLine and a community dog park.

“Doing justice to the streetscapes surrounding by cultivating this sense of community that feels organically woven into the neighboring streets was key, and we feel every bit of this carefully curated collection of homes does exactly that. We are thrilled to officially take these homes to market,” said Hewett.

The new homes are now available in the community in three styles: Ormewood, Glenwood and Edgewood.

The townhomes range in size from 1,565 to 1,613 square feet with prices starting in the high $500,000s.

The Harman builds offer a number of high-end features, including:

Quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops

Whirlpool kitchen appliances

Smartlocks for secured home access

Hardwood floors

Monte Hewett Homes has recruited Engel & Völkers Atlanta, a luxury brokerage in new home sales, to lead the sales and marketing of the Harman.

For more information, click here.