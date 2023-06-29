Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, onions, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnips, swiss chard, kale, collard greens, lettuces, arugula, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Cowboy Caviar

Cowboy Caviar Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pint field peas

2-3 small slicer tomatoes, or pint of cherry tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion (green onions work too), chopped

1-2 sweet peppers, chopped

OPTIONAL: cilantro and a spicy pepper like jalapeño, minced. As much as you like

2 limes, for juice to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

3-4 fresh garlic cloves, minced

1 can sweet corn, drained

2 tsp salt + more to taste

black pepper to taste

1 tbsp smoked paprika

Directions:

Put fresh field peas in a saucepan and cover just barely with water. Add 1 tsp salt. Put that on high heat, bring to a boil and hold for 2-4 minutes. Check texture and when soft go ahead and strain. Rinse peas with cold water and put in a bowl. Add tomatoes, onion, garlic, corn, peppers, oil, salt and spices to that bowl. Squeeze the juice of at least 1 lime into the bowl. Mix together. Taste and adjust for more salt, spices and lime juice. When you’re happy with the flavor, serve it up! Stores well in the fridge for 5 days.

Peach Panzanella

Peach Panzanella Recipe:

Ingredients:

5 ripe peaches

2 pints sungold tomatoes

2 cucumbers

1 red onion

1/2 bunch basil

Balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 bag of herb croutons

Directions:

Chop veggies and basil and add them to a large bowl. Add croutons. Mix with enough dressing to coat and an extra sprinkle of salt. Enjoy!

You can also find the recipes for Cowboy Caviar and Peach Panzanella on Instagram.