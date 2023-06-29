On Wed., June 28, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce awarded 15 students with the annual Donna Adams Mahaffey Scholarship.

Since its inception in 2015, the program has recognized high-achieving high school seniors at Sandy Springs’ two high schools the opportunity to gain scholarship money to continue their education at a public college or university in the state of Georgia.

The scholarship program is named after Donna Adams Mahaffey, an influential leader who touched the lives of many in DeKalb County, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. The fund is made possible with the help of generous donors who share Mahaffey’s belief that education should be accessible to all, regardless of financial status.

Adams Mahaffey pursued her college degree over a span of three decades, attending class at night and on weekends while working full-time and raising a family. She earned her degree at the age of 50.

At the awards ceremony, six new students were awarded $2,500 each, and nine returning students were awarded $1,500 each.

The names of the new recipients are as follows:

Makayla Mitchell – Riverwood International Charter School

Hailee Walker – North Springs High School

Micah Robinson – North Springs High School

Stanley Sellers – Riverwood International Charter School

Angelo Cruz – North Springs High School

Isabel Amihere – Riverwood International Charter School

Those who meet the requirements for the Donna Adams Mahaffey Scholarship are always encouraged to apply.