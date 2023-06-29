Rodney Bullard, CEO of nonprofit The Same House, has announced that the organization will be gifting $100,000 to the University of Georgia’s (UGA) Youth LEAD Georgia program over the course of the next three years.

Youth LEAD Georgia is a new statewide youth leadership program that provides college and career readiness assistance for 30 to 40 high school sophomores and juniors in Georgia each year.

The program helps students to build leadership skills, develop awareness of problems impacting Georgia and explore ways to apply their knowledge to issues within their own communities, according to a release.

“Inspired by other leadership programs, Youth LEAD Georgia is exactly the kind of program of collegiality and collaboration that we want to foster in tomorrow’s leaders and as a legacy to the state of Georgia,” said Bullard. “It covers three of our key focus areas: youth, education and training, and community improvement and development through the service projects the participants will undertake over the next three years.”

According to a release, the $100,000 gift will go towards supporting Youth LEAD Georgia participants, enabling them to devise and implement specific projects in their respective communities by utilizing the skills that they learned throughout the program.

“This recent gift from The Same House to UGA’s Youth LEAD Georgia program will not only benefit our participants but also help these youth have a meaningful impact in their communities,” said Matt Bishop, director of the UGA Fanning Institute.

The Same House is a community services movement that launched in January of this year. The nonprofit says that its objective is to “bridge societal divisions and improve economic mobility for the underprivileged.”

Since starting up its operations earlier this year, The Same House has partnered with numerous organizations within Atlanta and Georgia, including the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute (JRLLI) and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

“We have gotten off to a great start by spotlighting and assisting organizations doing great work in our key focus areas of education, entrepreneurship, and empowerment,” said Bullard. “As we move forward through the year, we hope to finalize several new initiatives that will begin to fill in the initial framework of our key ongoing activities.”

To learn more about The Same House, visit www.thesamehouse.org.