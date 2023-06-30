Sandy Springs Conservancy will donate this sculpture, “Single Rider,” from the ArtSS in the Open competition to Sandy Springs. (City of Sandy Springs)

Art Sandy Springs recommended that the city purchase this sculpture, “Inspire,” that has been on display at the City Green along with eight other competition sculptures. (City of Sandy Springs)

Art Sandy Springs is trying to find a donor or donors to fund the purchase of this ArtSS in the Open sculpture, “Moon Man Moves”, to donate it to the city. (City of Sandy Springs)

Art Sandy Springs (ASS) made a purchase recommendation to the Sandy Springs City Council this month for a sculpture entered in the ArtSS in the Open competition.

Cheri Morris, chair of Art Sandy Springs, said a sculpture called “Inspire” by Jim Weitzel of Forest City, NC was selected during the competition.The cost of the copper artwork in the shape of angel wings is $8,500.

In its collaboration with Art Sandy Springs, the city is under contract to purchase sculptures from the annual competition.

“We selected it because people have really enjoyed going up and having their picture taken in front of the angel wings and it’s brought a lot of smiles to faces,” Morris said.

Art Sandy Springs recommended that this sculpture be placed on the first leg of the city’s new master trail program.

She also said that Sandy Springs Conservancy wants to purchase another sculpture for the city called “Single Rider” by sculptor Jim Collins of Signal Mountain, TN. The nonprofit organization will cover the $5,500 purchase price. A previous sculpture by Collins was installed at the March Creek Rain Garden Park.

“We’re starting a nice population of lovely little surprises of art along that trail,” Morris said.

Art Sandy Springs has also been raising funds to try to purchase a third sculpture to donate to the city, “Moon Man Moves” by Gwendolyn Kearney of Lenoir, TN.

“The children love this piece; it is everyone’s favorite. And we just can’t stand to let it slip through our fingers,” she said.

Art Sandy Springs is trying to find either a single donor or a group of folks to fund the $5,000 cost. She said the donation is not a promise but an aspiration. She said they suggest that it be placed at Hammond Park.