Photo: Rotary Club of Dunwoody

The Rotary Club of Dunwoody’s second annual golf tournament has raised more than $25,000 for Alzheimer’s of Georgia.

Called “FORE! the Memories,” the tournament, held in May at St. Marlo Country Club, will also fund other initiatives that the rotary club supports, including the Dresden Book Drive, Backpack Buddies, Special Olympics, Dunwoody Police and Spruill Center for the Arts.

The club presented the funds to Alzheimer’s of Georgia – The Longest Day Program at its meeting on June 23.

Photo: Rotary Club of Dunwoody

Gold sponsors included Ashford Financial and Discover Dunwoody, and attorney Villard Bastien was a silver sponsor.

Next year’s event is already scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2024, again at St. Marlo Country Club.

“We want to thank our sponsors, more than 100 golfers and our volunteers for another successful charity fundraising event,” the event co-chairs, Bob O’Brien and Charlie Augello, said.