Delta Community Credit Union announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2024 Philanthropic Fund grant program until Aug. 31, at 5 p.m.

Through the annual grant funding program, the Georgia-based credit union says that it plans to distribute a total of $150,000 to 20 eligible nonprofit organizations over the course of next year.

The funds will go towards Metro Atlanta-based nonprofits that are “committed to the health and well-being of young people as well as financial literacy and education programs focused on instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEM/STEAM),” according to a release.

The Philanthropic Fund grant program was established back in 2013. Since its launch, the program has invested over $1 million into 208 organizations that offer educational opportunities, job and career training, as well as medical and human services support to people in need.

“We always look forward to opening the application process for Delta Community’s Philanthropic Fund as the program is central to our practice of good corporate citizenship,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO. “Over the years, we have seen the positive impact grant recipients make in the lives of metro Atlanta children and families. We welcome new opportunities to invest in organizations that share our mission and values to improve the communities where we are privileged to serve.”

Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than 485,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches, and three out-of-state branch locations.

In addition to its yearly Philanthropic Fund program, Delta Community also invests in local communities by partnering with schools, awarding scholarships, and providing support to chambers of commerce, industry partners, and civic organizations.

Delta Community says that applications for the 2024 Philanthropic Fund must be submitted through an online portal, which can be found online here.