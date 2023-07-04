redefinED atlanta, a nonprofit that engages communities, advocates for equity, and funds critical work to drive systemic level improvement in K-12 public education for students and families, today announced it has awarded approximately $80,000 in grants to 8 schools in Atlanta Public Schools (APS) district.

Grants are awarded through the Family and Community Engagement (FACE) grant fund. RedefinED atlanta created the fund to support schools in strengthening their family and community engagement efforts and this year’s recipients’ awards are for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Each year, we continue to learn about the challenges schools face getting more families and community members engaged in children’s education,” said Denesha Thompson, director of public engagement and advocacy, redefinED atlanta. “With school budgets allocated heavily towards academic recovery efforts, we know additional funds will allow schools to activate families and community members by bringing them into schools and informing them of ways to get involved in supporting students and schools.”

The redefinED FACE grant fund launched in 2022 to meet the requests of school leaders, teachers, and family engagement coordinators. The fund evolved from a 2018-2019 micro-grant opportunity that awarded schools up to $1,000 per school for a family and community engagement event with a maximum investment of $20,000 per school year.

Today, the FACE grant fund awards up to $10,000 per school, with a full investment of $100,000 for the 2023-2024 school year..

Grants for Atlanta Public Schools:

Kimberly Elementary School – $10, 000

Benjamin E. Mays High School – $10, 000

John Lewis Academy – $10, 000

M. Agnes Jones Elementary School – $10, 000

Hutchinson Elementary School – $10, 000

Barack and Michelle Obama Academy – $10, 000

Centennial Academy Charter School – $10, 000

Beecher Hill Elementary School – $10, 000