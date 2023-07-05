The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) announced Wednesday it will search for a firm to find a new superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools after its decision not to renew Dr. Lisa Herring’s contract.

According to a statement from APS, “the selected firm will identify a diverse pool of qualified candidates nationwide and assist the ABOE in developing a superintendent profile. The selected firm will also design a search process, conduct community and stakeholder engagement sessions and assess all feedback in this process.”

“We have aggressive goals for Atlanta Public Schools, and we are committed to taking all the necessary steps to put people and processes in place to realize those objectives,” school board chair Eshé Collins said. “We will work diligently with our staff, students, parents and the community to select a transformative leader to elevate our students and schools and ensure success in an ever-changing and competitive environment.”

The statement said ABOE would continue to “work closely” with Herring during the transition as she continues to lead the day-to-day operations for the district until the end of the 202324 school year.

ABOE anticipates choosing the national search firm by September.

Interested firms should visit https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/apsboard for more information.