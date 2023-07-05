Back to work Wednesday

July 5 — We hope you enjoy the short work week the way Joey Chestnut enjoyed 62 hot dogs on the way to his 16th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title yesterday.

🌂 A 30% chance of rain and 89° today.

🏃🏾‍♂️ At yesterday’s AJC Peachtree Road Race, there was drama in both the men’s and women’s elite races. Kenyan Charles Langat won in 27:43 (4:28 per mile), with Tanzanian Gabriel Geay and Ethiopian Nimbret Melak finishing second and third, respectively, with identical times as Langat.

🇪🇹 In the women’s race, Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia was on track to defend her title when she took a wrong turn in the home stretch, which allowed her countrywoman Fotyen Haiylu to win in 30:44. Jesca Chelangat of Kenya was second, and Teferi recovered and finished third.

🇺🇸 Americans Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni won the men’s and women’s wheelchair races.

➡ Severe storms forced organizers to officially end the race around 10:30 a.m.

🙏🏼 A fundraiser is underway to pay for funeral expenses for Alivia Hobbs Jordan, the seven-year-old murdered and left in a DeKalb apartment closet by her mother.

🤖 Georgia lawmakers are studying both real and imagined threats to the state from artificial intelligence.

🏥 A new study shows that maternal mortality rates have increased sharply in the last two decades, with Georgia one of five states where the rate among the non-white population is almost double.

PICTURE THIS: Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass and teacher Steve Fortenberry were the grand marshals at yesterday’s Dunwoody 4th of July Parade. The parade’s theme celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary. Check out more details and photos from our Cathy Cobbs at this link.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• WRFG at 50

• Pets & Their People

• Contemporary Art Party

AND

• Concert Picks

Have a great day,

Collin & Sammie

🌿 The founding fathers used hemp so why not you?! Stop into any of our four metro Atlanta Georgia Hemp Company locations from July 1-5 for 15% off all non-sale items. Can’t stop in because you are out of town? No worries! Check us out online to get your goodies.

SPONSOR MESSAGE

Poster by BigTeeff

1. Atlanta radio station WRFG to celebrate 50th anniversary

🎉 In commemoration of its 50-year anniversary, Atlanta radio station WRFG has announced that it will be hosting a celebratory event on Sat., July 15, at the Rialto Center for the Arts.



Established in 1973, WRFG 89.3FM has been providing its style of independent, community broadcasting to the Atlanta community for a long time now, an accomplishment that will be honored at the upcoming event.



The event is slated to feature numerous electrifying live performances from several Atlanta-based musicians, including Ruby Velle, Julie Dexter, and Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective.



🥳 Learn more about the event here.

You say tomato, I say tomato

SPONSORED BY GEORGIA ORGANICS







🍅 Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival (#AKTF) returns to Westside Provisions District on Sun., July 30 from 1-4 p.m. for an annual celebration of the juiciest fruit in Georgia: tomatoes.



Passes include tastings and beverages featuring tomatoes in all the ways from Georgia restaurants, bars, and other tomato-serving establishments.



This annual fundraiser benefits Georgia Organics, the oldest statewide non-profit providing direct support to local and organic farmers, and celebrates the delicious Farmer Champion partnership between Georgia’s organic farmers and the culinary teams who make local ingredients shine.



🎟️ Tickets include tastings and beverages from local chefs and bartenders.



➡ Get your tickets today.

Goonie and Jen Hidinger-Kendrick

2. Pets & Their People

🐶 We put out the call for photos of you with your beloved furry friends and you answered!

Our annual “Pets & Their People” feature is one of our favorites since it gives us another opportunity to showcase our readers, including Jen Hidinger-Kendrick and her pup, Goonie, pictured above.

The submissions always tend to run more in favor of the pups, so we were happy to see a few more kitties this year.

🐾 Check out all the pics here.

Scenes from the Atlanta Contemporary’s Art Party on Sat., June 24. Photographs by Isadora Pennington.

3. Celebrating art and alchemy at the Atlanta Contemporary’s Art Party

🍸 The Atlanta Contemporary celebrated its 50th anniversary with a wild and joyous celebration of the arts during this year’s alchemy-themed Art Party on Sat., June 24.



The Atlanta Contemporary is Atlanta’s only free museum, with 14 subsidized studio spaces through its Studio Artist Program, and 50+ educational programs are offered in addition to producing art exhibitions each year. Regular programming includes Contemporary Kids, Contemporary Cocktails, and Contemporary Talks.



Art Party is the Atlanta Contemporary’s annual fundraiser, and this year they set a lofty goal of raising $50,000 to establish a 50th Anniversary Endowment Fund to support the next 50 years of artistic innovation, collaboration, and change-making. Lynne Tanzer, SHOP Curator, said that they exceeded their financial goal and that nearly 1,000 visitors came to the event.



🖼️ Read more about the party here.

Photo via Instagram.

4. Concert Picks

VIA HOW DO YOU ATLANTA?

Thurs., July 6

🎸 Foreigner @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri., July 7

🤖 Machine Punk @ Smith’s Olde Bar

🎧 ILLENIUM @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat., July 8

😭 Sad Summer Fest @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

📽️ The Molly Ringwalds @ Buckhead Theatre

Sun., July 9

🇰🇷 TWICE @ Truist Park (above)

Tues., July 11

🎤 Trevor Hall @ The Eastern

TUNE IN

🎙️ Don’t miss Sammie with culture writer Mike Jordan every Thursday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they preview the top events in town on WABE. This week Sammie is happy about the Sad Summer Festival and “Wicked,” while Mike has his sights on “Old Gods of Appalachia” and the Atlanta Jollof Rice Fest 2023.

🎧 The segment is also a podcast. Listen to the full conversation by subscribing to the How Do You Atlanta? podcast at wabe.org or wherever you get your podcasts.