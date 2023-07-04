It rained on Dunwoody’s parade, but everyone seemed okay with that.

More than 25,000 spectators endured a 45-minute thunderstorm that opened with a vengeance around 9:15 a.m. and lasted until shortly after 10 a.m. But it didn’t dampen the spirits of those in attendance.

“Rain or shine, this will not ruin our good time,” said longtime parade attendee Nancy Junay. “It was everything we expected – just good clean fun.”

The parade’s grand marshals, Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass and longtime teacher Steve Fortenberry, rode in an open convertible despite the downpour, while others opted for top-down appearances.

According to parade co-chair Matt Weber, very few people dropped out of the parade.

“We had 98 entries, and I don’t think there was anyone who left,” Weber said. “I was in awe of the people who hung in there, especially spectators on the route.”

While the parade included the traditional bands, neighborhood floats, government officials and politicians, there were also unique entries, like the Precision Lawn Chair Association, a group that transformed setting up and sitting in lawn chairs into a synchronized routine.

The Torres, family, known around Dunwoody for its creative dinosaur inflatable installations that adorn their front yard throughout the year, won third place in the best overall decorated group with its Jurassic Park-themed display.

And apparently, July isn’t just for the patriotic, as two men who resembled that guy that slides down your chimney rode in a bright red 1952 Chevrolet truck. They won third place in the best car group.

Weber said he was pleased that sponsor participation exceeded all previous years.

“Overall, we were very happy with the way everything went today,” Weber said. “We are so grateful for everyone who volunteered, participated and helped fund this great event.”

At the parade’s terminus in Dunwoody Village, participants and parade-goers enjoyed a BBQ lunch sponsored by Boy Scout Troop #266, inflatable slides and bouncy houses, as well as entertainment courtesy of the Dunwoody High School Band and Dunwoody Idol winner Beatrix Boehner.

Winners in the following categories were announced as well, including:

Best overall entry: Dunwoody High School Hall of Fame

Second Place: Dunwoody High School Cheerleaders

Third Place: Dunwoody High School Football Team

Most Spirited: Allen Lund

Second Place: Grayback

Third Place: DeKalb County Fire Rescue

Best Musical Group: Spirit of Atlanta

Second Place: Dunwoody High School Band

Third Place: Dunwoody Idol

Best Car Group: Corvette Vets

Second Place: Dr. Z’s

Third Place: Santa Claus

Best Overall Decorated Group: Dunwoody United Methodist Church

Second Place: Sons of American Revolution

Third Place: Lisa Torres

Best Walking Group: Funwoody

Second Place: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

Third Place: Charlie’s Army

Most Unique: Precision Lawn Chair Association

Second Place: Oscar Meyer Frankmobile

Third Place: North Lawrence NY Fire Department

The parade, organized by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and sponsored by Rough Draft, is the largest Fourth of July parade in Georgia. This year’s event honored Dunwoody High School’s 50th anniversary.