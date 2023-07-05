The Atlanta Police Department is investigating 10 different shootings that left three dead and seven wounded over the long 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to police reports, two of the homicides occurred on July 2 at 911 Greenhaven Drive SE and 296 Thornton St. SW. The third homicide was reported on July 4 at 1991 Delowe Dr. SW. In all instances, three unidentified men were found with fatal gunshot wounds. Investigation continues into these separate cases, according to the APD report.

The other shootings:

In the early morning hours of July 5, a woman was found with a gunshot wound at Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grill at 2160 Monroe Dr.

On July 4, a woman was found at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. SW with a gunshot wound to her leg and foot. Officers detained a male suspect on the scene.

Also on July 4, an Atlanta police officer was pulling into an apartment complex at 532 Cleveland Ave. SE on a suspicious person call when he heard multiple gunshots. While investigating the gunfire, he located one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The officer began rendering aid to the victim when a second gunshot victim walked out of a nearby breezeway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

On July 2, officers responded to four calls of people being shot across the city. with at least two of the incidents being personal disputes that escalated into gunfire. One incident was a robbery at the Food Mart on 2070 Alison Court SW where a male victim said he was shot by the suspects.

Investigations continue in all the cases.