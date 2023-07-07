Amid the sound of 4th of July fireworks, Brookhaven Police detained and charged a man who was firing a gun just before midnight on Tuesday at the Dresden Forest Apartments.

Officers were dispatched to 1510 Dresden Road after multiple callers described a tall, slim black male discharging a firearm into the ground.

Officers found multiple shell casings and learned the suspect lives in the apartment complex.

While officers were on the scene, the unarmed subject exited his apartment and was detained.

“The subject cooperated with officers and gave consent to retrieve the firearm from the residence. The firearm was seized as evidence. The subject was arrested and will be charged with reckless conduct,” according to Brookhaven Police.