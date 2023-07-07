APD released video images of two persons of interest wanted in a June 19 homicide case.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in a murder case.

On June 19, officers responded to 201 Moury Avenue SW after hearing multiple gunshots coming from the location. Officers located a male, identified as Quentyn Burgess, 18m with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Another male, identified as Kobe McCrary, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to his elbow and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In surveillance video provided by APD, two persons of interest were seen on multiple cameras in the area shortly after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.