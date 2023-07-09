Keyanna Jones, at the microphone, is one of four DeKalb County residents suing Atlanta and the state to be able to collect signatures as part of a campaign to put the city’s public safety training center on the November ballot as a referendum. (File)

Four residents of unincorporated DeKalb County are suing the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia in federal court to be able to collect signatures to put the controversial public safety training center up for a public vote.

The lawsuit was filed July 6 in U.S. Northern District Court of Georgia by DeKalb County residents Lisa Baker, Jacqueline Dougherty, Keyanna Jones, and Amelia Weltner, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

All live or have lived within four miles of the training center’s site in the South River Forest, near the Old Atlanta Prison Farm. About 300 acres of the city-owned land is being leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation for the training center. The facility is planned to be built on 85 acres.

A coalition of activists and organizers opposed to Atlanta’s $90 million training center launched a “Vote to Stop Cop City” campaign last month. They must collect more than 70,000 signatures within a 60-day period to put a referendum on the training center on the November ballot.

The referendum would ask Atlanta residents to vote “yes” or “no” on repealing the city’s ordinance authorizing the lease of the property to the Atlanta Police Foundation for the construction of the training center.

Only city of Atlanta residents can collect signatures for the referendum petition, according to city and state law. But the plaintiffs argue because they live so close to the planned facility they should be able to participate in the process of collecting signatures, the AJC reported.

Despite the training center being built near their homes, DeKalb County residents have had no say in the training center because they can’t vote in city of Atlanta elections and are not represented by the city’s elected leaders.

Not allowing the plaintiffs to collect signatures is a violation of their First Amendment rights, according to the lawsuit.

“Even though their own community bears the immediate impacts of the training center, ecologically and otherwise, Plaintiffs only ability to directly impact the City of Atlanta’s decision-making process is through acting as circulators of this petition,” the lawsuit says.

The petition for the referendum was approved June 21 after being denied twice by interim Muncipal Clerk Vanessa Walden. The plaintiffs want the 60-day period restarted if they are approved to collect signatures, according to the lawsuit.