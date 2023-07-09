Located in the heart of Virginia Highland, between vibrant shops and restaurants on North Highland Avenue, Virginia Highland Books is the perfect neighborhood bookstore.

The quaint and sunny space is a dreamy home to a beautifully curated collection of books, ranging from classics to new releases, as well as puzzles, games, and stationery.

Even before it reaches its two-year anniversary, Virginia Highland Books has perfectly captured the eccentricity of Atlanta – the eclectic decor gives the shop a cozy ambience, especially the small rugs strewn across the hardware floors as well as the inviting cushioned benches in the bay window.

A highlight of the store is the basement, with the rotating collection of paintings and mismatched lamps that shed warm light and give the room a homey feel.

You can’t miss the author stairs leading from the basement to the main level, painted with famous author names on each step.

The new and popular in-store book club, VaHi Books is hosting meetings on Aug. 9 and 13 on Ann Napolitano’s “Hello Beautiful.” RSVP on the bookstore website, as spots typically fill up fast. On Aug. 8 at 5 p.m., the store will be hosting a middle school book club meeting.

Additionally, the store has a developed summer reading program, where kids from grades K-6 can submit a completed book log of the books they read over the summer and receive a prize.

If you’re looking to make the commute to the bookstore and want to explore other shops in the district, be sure to grab a coffee and a waffle at Perc Coffee. Both will be sure to give you enough fuel for your browsing adventures! Also down the street is The Green Flamingo, a flower shop, Dakota J’s, a clothing store, as well as multiple adorable restaurants and bars.

Overall, this bookstore contains fun for the whole family, with books and games for both adults and kids lining the entire store. Virginia Highland Books has time and time again proven itself as not only a fantastic bookstore but also as a center for the community, with author events and book clubs for all ages. Be sure to pop down to 1034 North Highland Ave. NE and pick up a few new reads!