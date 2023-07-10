The Atlanta City Council approved adding $12 million to the city’s Department of Transportation budget to go toward street resurfacing and safety improvements.

The council voted July 5 to amend to the 2024 General Budget to authorize the transfer of $3 million from city’s reserves and $9 million in interest income proceeds from the 2015 General Obligation Public Improvement Infrastructure bond proceeds to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

“We are investing in our infrastructure as we ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future, ready to meet demands that growth and the unknown bring,” said Mayor Andre Dickens in a news release. “This additional funding will help complete existing projects and equitably deliver results for our residents.”

The $12 million was added after the council and residents raised concerns with the mayor’s plans to slash the ATLDOT budget from roughly $57 million to $50 million.

The new funding will be used for resurfacing and safety improvements in all 12 city council districts, according to the mayor’s office. The council requested a selection of resurfacing/safety projects for roughly $1 million per council district be coordinated by the commission of the ATLDOT and district council members by Sept. 30.

The resurfacing and safety improvement projects will also include ADA repairs, sidewalk repairs and upgrades, crosswalk enhancements and lane width reductions where feasible, according to the ordinance.

District 9 Council member Dustin Hillis introduced the legislation and noted that there was no resurfacing done in the city for two years under former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ administration.

“With the passage of this legislation, the City Council has funded more resurfacing projects this fiscal year than it has in over a decade,” Hillis said in a written statement.

“We look forward to working with Mayor Andre Dickens and his ATLDOT team to identify $1 million in projects across each council district.”

For more information on ATLDOT projects, visit this site.