A new tech-based workout spot has opened on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven.

BODY20 is a boutique fitness studio that uses an electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) suit to give gym-goers a full-body workout in 20 minutes.

Owners Jason and Leslie Cohen said the ideal BODY20 members are busy professionals, parents with limited time for exercise, and people who want to cross train, like runners.

“We fell in love with BODY20 because it seamlessly fits into people’s lifestyles, providing effectiveness and efficiency,” Jason said. “As busy professionals and parents, we see BODY20 as a gift to people. Our aim is to offer them the gift of fitness and time.”

At the first private session, members get a complimentary body composition assessment, discuss wellness goals and get fitted for an EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) suit.

BODY20 members wear a base layer, which can be purchased at the studio, to help with conductivity. An EMS suit goes on next. A certified BODY20 coach guides members through a customized strength program.

The low impact workout improves posture, builds muscle and increases metabolism.

The BODY20 boutique fitness franchise offers the ultimate one-of-a-kind training experience, Jason said.

Entrepreneurs Jason and Leslie Cohen were owners of European Wax Center in Brookhaven, which they sold in 2021. The Cohens decided to open their BODY20 location in Brookhaven because they have always admired the community and believed it would be a perfect fit.

BODY20 grand opening party is being held on July 20 at 3930 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven, GA, 30319. Stop by for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by food, drinks and membership deals from 5:30-8 p.m.

Through the end of July, new BODY20 members who mention Rough Draft Atlanta will save $50.