Which restaurants will get a coveted star rating as the Michelin Guide expands to Atlanta?

According to a press release from the publishing company, anonymous inspectors are already dining at Atlanta restaurants, which will be revealed later this fall. Restaurants are given a one, two, or three-star rating, wich will put Atlanta eateries in the same league as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Paris.

“Atlanta is a culinary powerhouse, with a long list of styles and flavors for foodies to enjoy,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide. “Atlanta is brimming with innovation and talent, which is evident in the dining scene.”

William Pate, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau president and CEO. said in the release that “Atlanta’s culinary scene is rich in diversity and constantly evolving but has long been one of the most under-appreciated assets in our city.”

The 2023 Atlanta restaurant selection joins the Michelin Guide selection of hotels later this year and features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Atlanta and around the world.

The Michelin Guide was first published in France in 1900 as an accompaniment to tire sales providing practical advice on where to dine and stay to local motorists.