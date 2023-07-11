Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. (File)

Fulton County Superior Court’s next grand jury term begins Tuesday, signaling that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case against former President Donald Trump is moving into a new phase.

The grand jury selection process starts Willis’ timeline for a possible indictment against Trump for interfering in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Willis hinted that a decision on charges could come in early to mid-August.

During that time, she has asked for law enforcement help and judges to refrain from scheduling trials.

Willis is expected to present evidence collected in the year-and-a-half investigation into whether Trump and his allies broke Georgia laws, including the findings of a special purpose grand jury that looked into the allegations. The panel ended in January after an eight-month probe that offered recommendations but had no power to bring criminal charges.

The primary focus of the investigation is Trump’s phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes to help him win Georgia.

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.