This woman is a person of interest in the homicide of Charles Wright. The victim, Charles Wright, from his driver’s license photo.

Atlanta Police are seeking the public’s help in finding persons of interest in two homicide cases

Investigators APD’s Homicide Unit are seeking assistance identifying a person of interest in the July 9 homicide at 1725 Mary George Ave. NW. The woman is shown above at left.

Officers found the victim – Charles Wright, 41 – around 8:20 a.m. and initially thought he had a head injury. Atlanta Fire Rescue responded and Wright was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple persons of interest who can be seen in the video below.

On June 27, officers responded to 3601 Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW on a call for an injured male. Upon arrival, officers located David Dominguez Reyes, who sustained a laceration to the head.

Reyes was transported to the hospital in critical condition and he eventually succumbed to his injuries on July 7. Preliminary investigation indicates that this incident may have been the result of a multi-person scuffle.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000