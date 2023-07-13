An electric school bus from Lion Electric Company.

Atlanta Public Schools will partner with The Lion Electric Company to transition its bus fleet from diesel to electric.

APS has issued a purchase order for 25 LionC buses with funding they were awarded from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Clean School Bus Program (CSBP).

The school district selected the LionC model, an all-electric, zero-emission school bus to modernize its fleet, according to a press release.

The school district was able to acquire funding through federal and state incentives, specifically from the EPA’s CSBP, which awarded $9.875 million to APS to replace its bus fleet.

“We look forward to embarking on this partnership with Atlanta Public Schools and delivering our LionC buses, which have revolutionized the transportation industry and are making significant, positive impacts on student and worker health, district budgets, and well-being in communities throughout the United States,” said Nate A. Baguio, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development at Lion Electric.