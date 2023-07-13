The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) reviewed three applications at its July 11 meeting, including updated plans for two Midtown towers.

A rendering of the proposed student housing tower at Peachtree and 4th Streets.

The DRC looked at substantially modified plans for a new 19-story student housing building at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets. The development will now feature a 2,650 square foot café space with partially covered outdoor patio and a lobby/leasing office along Peachtree.

A screened parking deck with 134 spaces would be on the lower three levels. Auto and bike parking would be accessed via 4th Street while two loading spaces and trash services are accessible via Cypress Street, where a a secondary lobby would be located.

The DRC made numerous recommendations, including signage, public art, landscaping, and “active outdoor engagement” along 4th.

The DRC also looked at updated plan for Trillist’s 42-story mixed-use tower with frontage on Peachtree Street and Crescent Avenue at 13th Street. It includes 301 residential units, 121,000 square feet of office space, and 7,300 square feet of retail spaces, including a combined retail and lobby space fronting Peachtree.

The south side of the site is proposed to have a 20’ pedestrian walkway which would connect Peachtree to Crescent with a bridge to the building’s bike and mail room.

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed 42-story mixed-used tower from Trillist.

Parking would be accessed via both Peachtree and Crescent at different levels. Both driveways lead to a screened eight-story parking deck with 571 spaces. Trash and loading services are accessible from Crescent and are handled in the building’s footprint.

The DRC comments focused on streetscaping coordination and the proposed walkway design for safety and accessibility, including adding an elevator.

In other DRC action, the members also looked at plans for an update the interior and exterior of the Proscenium building at the southwest corner of Peachtree and 14th Streets.

Improvements include interior upgrades to the main lobby to three main exterior areas including the Peachtree entryway, the Crescent Avenue entry and streetscape, and the southwest elevated plaza.