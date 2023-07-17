Clairmont Crest is now leasing newly renovated senior living units for those aged 55 and older to find a community where they can live independently and truly thrive.

The Decatur active living community recently transformed 50% of its living units, and is in the process of remodeling the common areas now.

Fully renovated units

Those 52 units are now open for tenants, and to celebrate, Clairmont Crest is now offering the first two months rent-free for new applicants.

“At Clairmont Crest, we’re more than just four walls and a roof. We are a vibrant community where residents can thrive, relax, and enjoy the next chapter of their lives,” explained Ryan Swedberg, president of Dwell Communities, the parent company of Clairmont Crest. “The senior community has so much wisdom, experiences, and love to share, and our goal is to celebrate that. From state-of-the-art fitness facilities to regular community gatherings and volunteer groups, we want to cultivate health for the entire person, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.”

To maximize tenant satisfaction, the living units have been fully renovated with a variety of high-end amenities and finishes, highlighted by luxury European windows.

The open kitchens come with a large island, Calcutta-quartz countertops, high-end stainless-steel appliances, and designer faucets and hardware. The units also include large walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in showers with large Italian tiles.

Clairmont Crest

The Clairmont Crest community also offers amazing amenities such as a modern gym, exercise pool, on-site salon and on-site therapy center. To capitalize on the serene property, residents will also have access to a garden and patio with a BBQ area.

And all of this comes in addition to the community’s great location in the heart of Decatur, just down the road from both the Central DeKalb Senior Center and the Decatur Library.

Despite an already busy program calendar, Clairmont Crest hopes the updated common spaces foster an even greater sense of community with more opportunities for resident events and programs. Clairmont Crest even plans to have resident ambassadors for each hall in hopes of cultivating a genuine sense of community.

“We strive to offer residents a community where they can discover new interests, continue learning, be physically active, and have meaningful connections with people around them,” Swedberg said.

Unique vibrancy

“Clairmont Crest aims to offer a unique experience that distinguishes itself from current options available for active senior living,” he emphasized. “We want our residents to feel proud of the place they call home. Our intention is to create a vibrant space that truly invigorates them—many senior communities unfortunately lack this vibrancy.”

In addition to offering a luxurious space and experience, Clairmont Crest is committed to ensuring affordability and accessibility for seniors.

“We purposefully chose for Clairmont Crest to be in the sweet spot of having a nice community with beautiful units and robust programming and being reasonably priced for the area,” Swedberg explained. “To me, one of the biggest highlights is that residents get high-quality units and amenities at a competitive market price.”



To learn more about Clairmont Crest, visit them online at liveclairmont.com, call them at 404-325-9077, or visit the leasing office, located at 1861 Clairmont Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.