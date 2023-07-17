Decatur is home to a hardworking and dedicated City Commission, which is responsible for addressing a wide range of issues related to the city. Each member of the committee brings unique expertise and perspectives to the table, and they are all committed to working together to make Decatur an even better place to live.

From improving public safety and transportation to promoting economic growth and community engagement, this committee plays a critical role in shaping the future of the city.

Meet the Commissioners

The Decatur City Commission is made up of five members. The commissioners are elected in nonpartisan elections for overlapping four-year terms – two from District 1, two from District 2, and one at-large.

Each January, the group elects two fellow members to serve as Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.

Contact information and meeting details

If you need to get in touch with any member of the Decatur City Commission, you can find their contact information on the official Decatur website or by clicking the links attached to each member’s name above. Additionally, the City of Decatur provides regular updates on the committee’s meetings, agendas, and minutes on its website.

Location: Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough St., Decatur

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Phone: 404-370-4102

The City Commission meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7:30 p.m. The meetings are held in the City Commission Meeting Room, located at 509 North McDonough St. The meetings are open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend and voice their concerns.

Here are the remaining scheduled meetings for 2023: