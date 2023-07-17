Fulton County Department of Senior Services is recruiting older volunteers for a new program to help people live safe and healthy lives as they age at home.

AmeriCorps Volunteers for the Senior Companion Program at orientation training. (Credit: Fulton County Department of Senior Services)

Americorps is partnering with Fulton County to find volunteers for the Senior Companion Program.

Eligible volunteers must be over age 55. The program focuses on assisting those who may have trouble with daily living tasks like cleaning or paying bills.

Americorps Program Coordinator Betty Anderson said it’s not always physical support seniors need.

“We have clients, as you know, that are home by themselves; They have no loved ones anymore,” Anderson said. “So they just need companionship to just to just to have someone to talk, to read to or just to support them emotionally at a medical appointment.”

Each volunteer goes through a background check and specialized training before they start. Duane Tolson works with the Department of Senior Services. He said since the pandemic it’s been hard to recruit volunteers.

“We had plenty of people that would like to benefit from the companionship program and people that are shut in their homes, and things of that nature, for them to get out again,” he said. “But then we had to get volunteers that would actually do the work to create these relationships with individuals they don’t know.”

Fulton County hosts orientation for new volunteers each month. Currently the program has 160 seniors and 40 volunteer companions.

This story comes to Rough Draft Atlanta through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.