San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company is looking to expand further into Atlanta.

The San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company is scouting the metro area for a spot for its new location.

The Atlanta-based coffee house, which has three locations in Virginia Highland, Candler Park, and at Georgia Tech, is planning on opening a new location somewhere in metro Atlanta, according to a press release. A second Georgia Tech location is in the works.

The commercial real estate firm Terra Alma is advising the coffee company through this expansion.

“We’ve engaged Terra Alma to advise on the search for our new Intown location,” said coffee shop owner Tanya Bond in the release. “They’re well-connected and deeply invested in helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses.”

Terra Alma also recently partnered with Chamblee Tap & Market, an upcoming taproom and micro food hall, to help outfit the hall with tenants.

Bond founded San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company with her husband Doug Bond in 1992. According to the release, the Bonds recently expanded to bottled cold brews and hope to grow that side of the business. The coffee company also hosts classes on coffee roasting, coffee cupping, and barista training.

“Love blossomed, businesses sprouted, ideas ignited, and it became the bustling, steamy social hub we had always envisioned,” Bond said about San Francisco Coffee’s growth in the release.