A rendering of Junction Krog District, which will house Yeppa & Co.

Yeppa & Co. expects to open a second location at Junction Krog District in March of 2024.

The Italian concept, which can also be found in the Buckhead Village District, is the first tenant at the upcoming development located along the BeltLine Eastside Trail at the corner of Irwin Street and Auburn Avenue, according to a press release.

Yeppa & Co. comes from Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson of other Italian restaurants like Storico Fresco and Forza Storico. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week, and the menu will be similar to the Buckhead location with pizza, paninis, and pasta.

“We can’t wait to bring the great vibes and energy of Yeppa & Co. to the BeltLine,” Gianni said in the release. “All those running, biking, or strolling by will have easy access to our patio and can enjoy focaccia pizzas and pasta that transports you to Rimini.”

According to the release, Junction Krog District is expected to be complete in August.