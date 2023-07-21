Ryan Moore, the operator of the new Atlanta location and Jess Rogers, president of TutorVille. Supplied photo.

An in-home tutoring service offering support for students from primary school through college will soon launch in Buckhead.

TutorVille is a boutique education service that was founded in 2009 in Houston. The tutoring company has selected Atlanta as its first out-of-state franchise location.

“We’re thrilled that Atlanta is our first expansion market,” said TutorVille president and CEO Jess Rogers. “This community puts a premium on education, which is reinforced by the high percentage of private school enrollment. Additionally, given the number of top colleges and universities in the area, it offers an excellent pool of candidates for a carefully curated and vetted team of tutors.”

TutorVille provides academic tutoring in all core subjects, foreign languages, organizational and study skills, as well as tutoring for standardized testing, entrance exams and honors exams.

Tutoring is available for students from Pre-K through grade 12, as well as college test prep and student athlete support. The tutoring service aims to be highly personal, niche and holistic.

TutorVille will officially be available to Atlanta residents on July 24.

Its initial service area will include nine Buckhead zip codes. Atlanta-based entrepreneur, Ryan Moore will operate the new location.

TutorVille will also offer TV Prep through TTU K-12. The program engages parents in their child’s schooling without having to facilitate the classroom instruction.

For additional information, click here.