Families sign up at the First Day Fulton event held at North Springs High in 2022 to prepare for the last school year. (FCS)

North Springs High School in Sandy Springs will be one of two locations for the free First Day Fulton Back-to-School Pep Rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, just 9 days before the school year begins.

Families with a student who will be registered in Fulton County Schools may participate in the First Day Fulton events at North Springs High at 7447 Roswell Road and Banneker High School in College Park.

Parents or families who are new to the community and its schools can meet school district officials and get any questions answered. It will help with orientation that’s needed before they go to school, FCS spokesperson Brian Noyes said.

“But also, it’s a way for us to kind of have a pep rally for all parents. And for those who need it, we do provide some other resources and things like backpacks and that type of stuff,” he said.

Noyes said questions about registration will be answered, though parents may still need to go to their student’s school to complete registration.

The event will offer free school supplies, free groceries, and other giveaways while they last. Community vendors and a Fulton County Schools Department Expo will also be part of the event.

Parents needing to get their registered student health screenings to complete Form 3300 can take advantage of the certificate of vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening offered at First Day Fulton. School health information will also be provided.

To get through the event check-in process quickly, parents should be prepared to show any of the following:

A printout of the most recent report card for their student(s).

The Campus Parent mobile app opened to their household page.

A confirmation email from FCS that a student registration application has been submitted.

To register a student, in Fulton County Schools, visit the the FCS Enrollment Page for more information about the process.

A parent who already has a student registered in Fulton County Schools but has never used the online Parent Portal should visit the Parent Portal Page to setup and activate an account.

To download the Campus Parent mobile app (used to access the Parent Portal), visit the Apple App Store (iPhone) or Google Play Store (Android) and search for “Campus Parent.”

Report cards can be accessed online at the Parent Portal until July 19 or obtained directly from the school.