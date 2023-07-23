

More than 100 cars were broken into and two firearms stolen at an Inman Park apartment complex in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the Mariposa Lofts at 185 Montag Circle around 7 a.m. on July 22.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers confirmed that more than 100 vehicles had been broken into, including an Atlanta Police patrol vehicle.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at least two firearms were stolen during the incident. No firearms were stolen from the patrol vehicle, according to the report.

APD reminded owners to to remove all valuables from their vehicles, lock their doors, and never leave their vehicles running.