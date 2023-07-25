



The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects responsible for breaking into more than 100 cars at an Inman Park apartment complex.

APD released a BOLO (be on the lookout) of the two suspects, which can be seen below.

According to a report from APD, officers were called to the Mariposa Lofts at 185 Montag Circle around 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers confirmed that more than 100 vehicles had been broken into, including an Atlanta Police patrol vehicle.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at least two firearms were stolen during the incident. No firearms were stolen from the patrol vehicle, according to the report.

APD reminded owners to to remove all valuables from their vehicles, lock their doors, and never leave their vehicles running.

Anyone with information on the case can or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Investigator J. Mogavero at 470-217-2696 or can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.