Brookhaven Police discovered rifle and pistol shell casings after several businesses reported damage from an early morning shooting on Buford Highway near North Druid Hills Road. No injuries were reported.

Multiple calls to 911 were placed around 5:45 a.m. in reference to shots being fired in the 2800 block of Buford Highway. The front door of Gordon Family Dentistry, 2814 Buford Highway, and a window at Waffle House, 2812 Buford Highway, were shattered.

Primary investigations indicate there were two groups of shooters aiming at each other. All of the involved parties had already fled when BPD arrived on the scene.

Detectives remain in the area reviewing video surveillance and collecting evidence.

Police are asking those with information to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to the arrest of individuals involved in this incident may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.