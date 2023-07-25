The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is heading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon.



Sandy Springs Police officers attempted to serve a warrant for a wanted person at an apartment on Sante Fe Parkway just before 3;30 p.m.

The suspect confronted officers with a firearm and shots were fired, according to a press release from the SSPD’s public information officer.



The suspect was wearing body armor where he was struck by the bullet. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The investigation was turned over to the GBI.