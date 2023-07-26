Chef Maximillian Hines will head up the kitchen at Breaker Breaker.

Breaker Breaker, the newest offering to Atlanta’s restaurant scene, is hoping to bring the dining experience of the Gulf Coast to the city.

Chef Maximillian Hines will head up the kitchen at the new restaurant, which will be located at 921 Wylie Street along Atlanta’s Eastside BeltLine Trail. According to Hines, the menu at the new seafood joint is inspired by the casual, delicious dining options along the Florida panhandle.

“Places where you can get a simple drink and simple food really done well, usually with high quality ingredients,” Hines said.

Breaker Breaker comes from Grindhouse Killer Burgers owners Alex Brounstein and Johnny Farrow, who Hines previously worked for as a sous-chef at a different restaurant. Before Breaker Breaker, Hines served as the executive chef at The Lawrence in Midtown.

This reunion is also a chance for Hines to fulfill a childhood fantasy of sorts.

“I always dreamed of having my own fish shack, so this kind of fits into my dream,” Hines said. “Especially after doing mostly fine dining for a good portion of my career.”

Hines said the menu at Breaker Breaker has been a collaborative effort between himself, Brounstein and Farrow, as well as the front-of-house staff. This summer, Atlanta diners can look forward to more than a few delicious seafood dishes along the BeltLine.

Hines expressed excitement about the menu as a whole, but called attention to a few dishes in the lineup. He mentioned the cabbage and crispy rice salad, as well as the Heart of Palm “Calamari,” which is Breaker Breaker’s vegan and gluten-free take on the classic appetizer.

Diners can also get excited about Breaker Breaker’s hushpuppies.

“They’re probably the best hush puppies – you know, there’s going to be a lot of contests on that – but they’re probably literally the best hush puppies I’ve had,” Hines said. “It’s been a recipe we’re playing around with and developing.”

The menu also includes staples like smoked gulf fish dip, a shrimp po-boy, peel ‘n’ eat shrimp, and fried platters with a choice of gulf fish, shrimp, or chicken tenders. Basically, anything you might expect from dinner on a Florida gulf coast vacation.

“I think the seafood and everything we’re doing is just really cool and tasty, and it’s accessible,” Hines said. “I always wanted a restaurant that I could take my family to. I’m married and have a kid, and this is the kind of place I’d want to bring my song to hang out.”