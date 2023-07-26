Credit: Image courtesy of the Chamblee Police Department

The Chamblee Police Department has announced that it will be hosting its fifth annual Back to School Bash event at Chamblee City Hall on July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the police department, the purpose of the event is to help local students to kick off the school year on the right foot.

As part of event’s festivities, the Chamblee Police Department will be handing out free backpacks and school supplies to school-aged children that are entering Pre-K through eighth grade.

In addition to the education-inspired giveaways, the Back to School Bash will also be offering fun-filled activities such as a game truck and bounce house, as well as food options for hungry attendees.