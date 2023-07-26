A woman was arrested and charged with setting a fire at the Buckhead MARTA station on Tuesday night.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the suspect allegedly set fire to a trash can inside the station. Social media posts showed heavy smoke billwing from the station before 7 p.m.

MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher told the AJC that Atlanta firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze that was near the entrance gate.

“Firefighters arrived within three minutes to find a small trash fire on the platform inside the MARTA station,” Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed.

MARTA police took Marie Agnes Foster into custody around 7:30 p.m. In addition to being permanently banned from MARTA, she is facing charges of arson and criminal damage to property.

