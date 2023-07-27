Music and film producer Dallas Austin.

The Macon Film Festival will give its first-ever Georgia Film Impact Award to film and music producer Dallas Austin.

Austin, who is a Columbus native, produced the films “Drumline” and “ATL.” He is also the founder of Rowdy Records and has produced more than 60 hit singles from artists like Boyz II Men, TLC, and Madonna.

The festival will take place Aug. 17-20, according to a press release. Austin will be honored at the Grand Opera House in Macon on Aug. 19 at 7:15 p.m. The event will be presented with a special screening of 2002’s “Drumline,” starring Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana, and a Battle of the Bands competition.

“Dallas Austin has been instrumental in the development of the film industry in Georgia,” MFF President Justin Andrews said in the release. “We are honored to present him with this award and excited to see ‘Drumline’ return to the big screen.”