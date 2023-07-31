As parents and students prepare for the new academic year, one of the most important things to consider is the school calendar. Let’s take a look at the City Schools of Decatur 2023-2024 school year calendar, including important dates, holidays, and breaks.

The calendar has been approved by the City Schools of Decatur Board of Education.

First Day of School

The first day of school for the City Schools of Decatur 2023-2024 academic year is on Aug. 1st, 2023. This is an exciting time for both students and teachers, as it marks the beginning of a new school year filled with new opportunities and challenges. Parents and students should mark this date on their calendars and make sure to be prepared for the first day of school.

Holidays and Breaks

The City Schools of Decatur 2023-2024 academic year includes several holidays and breaks. Some of these holidays include Labor Day on Sept.4th, Thanksgiving Break from Nov. 20-24, Winter Break from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1, and Spring Break from April 1-5.

Last Day of School

The last day of school for the City Schools of Decatur 2023-2024 academic year is May 22, 2024. This is an important date for students, as it marks the end of the academic year and the beginning of summer break.

Official School Year Calendar for Decatur Schools