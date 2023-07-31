The Margherita pizza from Mirko Pizza and Pasta.

Hungry for basil fried rice, burritos, barbecue or a burger? Brookhaven Restaurant Week runs Aug. 1-7 and features a dozen locally-owned spots across the city.

Chefs are ready to dish up mouth-watering culinary experiences. Three-course menus range from $15-$30 per person at lunch and $25-$65 per person at dinner (beverage, tax and gratuity is not included).

The event is being promoted by Explore Brookhaven in partnership with Flavors Magazine.

“Our third annual Brookhaven Restaurant Week offers a variety of cuisines from our diverse city,” said Renee Areng, president and CEO of Explore Brookhaven. “This is a perfect opportunity for visitors, as well as residents, to get out and try something new from one of our locally-owned restaurants.”

Brookhaven Restaurant Week participants include:

26 Thai & Sushi Bar, 705 Town Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Arnette’s Chop Shop, 2700 Apple Valley Road NE, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Chi Chi Vegan, 2566 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329

Dixie Q, 2524 Caldwell Road, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Haven Restaurant and Bar, 1441 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

HobNob Neighborhood Tavern, 804 Town Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Hummus Republic, 2566 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub, 1410 Dresden Drive, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Marlow’s Tavern, 3575 Durden Drive NE, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Mirko Pizza and Pasta, 804 Town Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA, 30329

PURE Taqueria, 3589 Durden Drive NE, Atlanta, GA, 30319

Red Pepper Taqueria, 705 Town Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Secreto, 3575 Durden Drive NE, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Urban Wok, 705 Town Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA, 30319

Valenza Italian, 1441 Dresden Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30319

Mirko will be serving tiramisu during Brookhaven Restaurant Week.

Reservations are recommended. Browse the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants, menus and pricing here.

Coming up:

Brookhaven Restaurants will participate in the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Camp Programs at Taste Brookhaven on Sept. 21. Early bird tickets cost $35.