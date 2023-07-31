Major Dan Nable was appointed as executive director of the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority. (Sandy Springs)

The Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm) appointed Major Dan Nable of the Sandy Springs Police Department as the organization’s executive director during a meeting on July 31.

Nable replaces Sandy Springs Fire Department Section Chief for EMS Patrick Flaherty.

“I would like to acknowledge and express my personal gratitude to Patrick Flaherty for his tireless dedication, serving as our executive director for almost the last two years, while also serving his primary role as Section Chief, EMS for the Sandy Springs Fire Department,” Sandy Springs City Manager Eden Freeman, Sandy Springs ChatComm board member, said.

Flaherty worked with ChatComm’s outsource partner ISP to incorporate cutting-edge technology, ensure a timely response and provide ongoing training to the organization’s personnel to create a safer environment for the community, she said.

Nable oversees the SSPD’s Support Command.

“Danny is one of the originals with the Sandy Springs Police Department having served previously with the Fulton County Police Department before joining SFPD as one of our first group of officers,” Freeman said.

After his nomination, Nable was asked if he’d like to say anything.

“Only that I appreciate the opportunity and pray for your patience in the new position. But Patrick’s been very helpful so far. So it will be fantastic,” he said.

Nable began his law enforcement career with the Fulton County Police Department in 1988. His assignments have included DUI Task Force, Motorcycle Operations, Serious Injury/Fatal crash Investigations, and Criminal Investigations. He has supervised various units including Sergeant on Patrol and Traffic, and Captain on Patrol, Special Operations and Administration.

He is a certified general instructor. He is also certified as a Firearms Instructor, EVOC (Emergency Vehicle Operations Course) Instructor, PIT (Pursuit Immobilization Technique) Instructor, and Defensive Tactics Instructor.

A Sandy Springs native, Nable graduated from Riverwood High School and attended Georgia State University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. He is also a graduate of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Command College.