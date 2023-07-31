United Airlines is adding more flights and larger planes to its roster to help college football fans cheer on their favorite teams. The additions include a flight from Atlanta to Knoxville, TN for the Nov. 18 Geogia vs. Tennessee game.
“We’re committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they’re traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances.
On July 28, the airline announced the addition of 127 new nonstop flights to 15 destinations.
The flights have been specifically coordinated with the college football season to help college football fans cheer on their favorite teams, including Wisconsin, USC, University of Michigan, and Penn State.
“We’re pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road,” Quayle said.
Last year, more than 50,000 fans flew United to college football towns across the country.
United’s new 127 flights will align with the following 30 college football games:
- Sept. 2: Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame
- Sept. 3: Louisiana State University @ Florida State University
- Sept. 9: University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama
- Sept. 9: University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan
- Sept. 9: University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh
- Sept. 9: University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University
- Sept. 16: Northwestern University @ Duke University
- Sept. 16: University of Washington – Seattle @ Michigan State University
- Sept. 23: Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame
- Sept. 23: University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University
- Sept. 23: University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama
- Sept. 23: University of Iowa @ Penn State University
- Sept 23: University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati
- Sept. 30: Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi
- Sept. 30: University of Notre Dame @ Duke University
- Oct. 7: University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi
- Oct. 14: University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame
- Oct. 14: University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama
- Oct. 14: Louisiana State University @ Auburn University
- Oct. 14: Ohio State University @ Purdue University
- Oct. 14: University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Oct. 21: University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama
- Oct. 21: Penn State University @ Ohio State University
- Oct. 28: University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame
- Oct. 28: Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin
- Nov. 4: University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University
- Nov. 4: Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama
- Nov. 11: University of Michigan @ Penn State University
- Nov. 11: University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University
- Nov. 18: University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee
- Nov. 18: Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame
The airline’s fall ad campaign for the flights will feature USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.
Williams is the 2023 Heisman Award Winner. Through the agreement with United, he will help to hype up college football fans by appearing in a variety of United’s advertising and social media spots, as well as posting to his own social media accounts.
“There’s nothing like the energy you get from seeing the fans in the stands and hearing them cheer you on during a big rivalry game, whether that’s at home or on the road,” said Williams. “I’m excited to collaborate with United Airlines to help spread the news of these special college football flights so fans from all over the country can experience that energy first-hand.”
