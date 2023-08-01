A rendering of one of the MARTA BRT stations on the future Summerhill route.

The MARTA Board of Directors is expected to vote on advancing a number of high-profile projects at its Aug. 10 meeting,

On the agenda is an amended route for the Campbellton Corridor bus rapid transit (BRT) line that changes alignment to create faster, more direct access from the future Greenbriar Mall Station to Barge Road Station at the existing park and ride lot.

The amended route will feature bridges over Highway 154 and I-285 with ramps to the BRT stations, exclusive bus-only lanes, and a 10’ multi-use path. The new flyover is expected to cost approximately $15 – $25 million and will remain within the overall project budget of $300 million.

Two DeKalb County projects are also on the docket, including the Buford Highway arterial rapid transit (ART). Currently served by MARTA’s highest ridership route, Route 39, the 10-mile route on Buford Highway connects Lindbergh Center Station to Doraville Station. The project, expected to be complete in 2026, includes traffic signal priority for faster service, and distinct shelters that include seating and real-time service information screens.

The South DeKalb Transit Hub will also move into final design with the approval of a solicitation of proposals for services. The transit hub will improve customers’ experience and bus-to-bus transfers in South DeKalb by providing a covered waiting area with seating, restrooms, a customer service kiosk, MPD area and real-time bus arrival information. The hub is designed to accommodate current and future high-capacity routes. The total project cost is $37 million, and the hub will be operational in 2026.

MARTA recently approved a $226 million contract to New Flyer for fixed-route and MARTA Rapid buses.

The five-year contract with New Flyer includes 198 buses: 63 battery electric and 135 compressed natural gas (CNG). The first six MARTA Rapid 60’ articulated battery electric buses arrive next year and will be used for operations on the region’s first BRT line in Summerhill when it opens in 2025.

Twelve additional articulated 60’ battery electric buses follow for the BRT lines on Campbellton Road and Clayton Southlake.

Federal funds from Sen. Jon Ossoff and the Federal Transit Administration’s Low and No Emissions grant will support the electric bus purchases. The contract also includes an option to purchase fuel-cell powered buses as hydrogen is explored by regional leaders.

Visit this link for details on the meeting.