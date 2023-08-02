The Pullman Pops concert series returns to Pullman Yards in Kirkwood on Thursday night, Aug. 3, with a Broadway Spectacular.

Led by three-time Tony nominee and composer Larry Blank and presented by a collection of the region’s most talented musicians, the concert begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. for guests to enjoy on-site local food trucks, pop-up experiences at the recently debuted AlcoHall and dinner from Dailies & Sides.

Then, the two-hour show full of award-winning music kicks off at the Art Center’s Amphitheatre, with a view of one of the most unique stages in the country – fittingly made from the site’s historic train “transfer table.”

“Our whole intent with developing Pullman Yards was to introduce and activate a mixed-use community driven by the arts,” Pullman Yards co-founder Adam Rosenfelt said. “This partnership with Larry – one of the most prolific and renowned conductors in the business – aligns exactly with our mission to bring these unique and exciting experiences here.”

Tickets for Pullman Pops: Broadway Spectacular! are available for purchase HERE with prices starting at $37 per person.

The series will continue with these shows: