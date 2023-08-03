Dunwoody mayor Lynn Deutsch has announced that she will seek re-election in November for a second term.

“It will be my second and final term,” she said.

According to a press release regarding her candidacy, Deutsch “has led Dunwoody over the past four years as the city raised police salaries by nearly 40 percent, increased green space and parks, fixed intersections, improved pedestrian safety, and supported local non-profits as they dealt with the impacts of the pandemic, allowing them to feed, house, and offer mental health services to those in need.”

Lynn Deutsch

“I want to move forward on the path that we are on,” Deutsch said. “We want to continue to improve commercial properties within the city, focus on public safety and add more improvements to our EMS system.”

Other goals, if elected, are expanding the city’s recreation program for all ages and demographics, improving the management and communications surrounding the city’s public works projects, and continuing to support services within the city, particularly Dunwoody’s police force.

In an interview with Rough Draft, Deutsch said she is proud of the accomplishments that the city has achieved but added that she is not content with resting on her laurels.

“We have a great city council that has been working to accomplish our goals,” she said. “I want to continue that work during my second and final term.”

Deutsch served as a Dunwoody city council member from 2012-2020. In addition to serving on the Legislative Policy Commission of the Georgia Municipal Association, she is chair of the DeKalb Municipal Association’s policy committee. She has also served on the Dunwoody Planning Commission and the board of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and is a recent graduate of the Arts Leaders of Metro Atlanta program and the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in city planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She and her husband Barry have three adult children and one daughter-in-law.

So far, no other candidates have announced an intention to run for the mayor’s slot. Other Dunwoody positions that will be on the ballot include Council Post 4 (District 1 at large) currently being held by Stacey Harris; Council Post 5 (District 2 at large) currently being held by Joe Seconder; and Council Post 6 (District 3 at large) currently being held by John Heneghan.

Qualifying for all positions ends Aug. 23. The general election for the city will be held Nov. 7. If a runoff election is necessary, it would be held Dec. 5.

More information about Deutsch and her campaign can be found at mayorlynn.com.