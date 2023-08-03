Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week

Watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, okra, onions, garlic, summer squash, zucchini, spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets

Recipes

Pickled Sugar Melon with Spicy Coconut Cream

The “end of summer” is upon us, butt this tangy, spicy sugar melon dessert will make your tastebuds scream from joy! Read on for @kaytthegreattt’s recipe.



From the market:

•Sugar Melon, seeded and cut to medium cubes (about 3/4”) cosmos.farm

•Holy Basil, leaves removed and a fine chop, @cosmos.farm

•Poblano Serrano Jalapeño chilli powder, @pulphotsauce



From home:

•1 can coconut cream, chilled over night

•1 16 oz glass jar

•1/4 cup Apple cider vinegar

•1 tablespoon brown sugar

•Water



Toss your cubed melon and holy basil in a bowl then transfer to the jar. The whole melon won’t fit, but that means you’ll have a melon snack while you do this! In the bowl you just used combine the brown sugar and vinegar – mix well. Pour that in the jar then fill the rest with water. Twist the lid on and give it a good shake. Store it in the fridge for a few days prior so the melon can really suck up those flavors. To prepare your coconut cream, pour the contents of the can (this WILL NOT work with coconut milk) into your mixing bowl and stick it in the fridge for ten minutes before whipping. Use the whip attachment in the mixer and go to town. If things get too stiff, stir in some of the water left from the bottom of the can. Put both your coconut cream and melon (pour in some of the liquid from the jar!) and give it a heavy sprinkle of the pulp pepper powder.

Another recipe to try at home:

African Stewed Okra with Peanut Sauce

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. CFM envisions a future in which Atlanta will be home to a diverse, interconnected food system that promotes healthy food, sustainable ecosystems, and living wage working conditions for producers who steward the earth. See you at the farmers markets!