A late-night apartment fire in Doraville killed one person, critically injured another, and displaced 19 residents of Landing at Pleasantdale on Meadowglen Village Lane.

DeKalb County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 11 p.m. on Aug. 2.

WSB-TV reported that several residents jumped from a balcony to escape the flames.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DCFD said an adult female taken to Grady Hospital for burns was admitted to surgery.

The other displaced residents were engaging with the Red Cross, who will aid with immediate needs like housing, food and clothing.

The fire didn’t destroy the entire building, said Daniels. Ten units were affected by fire, and the remaining 10 were evacuated due to the power being cut to the building.

The investigation is ongoing. No cause has been determined.