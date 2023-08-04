DeKalb County Board of Commissioners

This month, DeKalb County elected officials are holding meetings to educate voters about the next allocation of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST II) monies.

SPLOST has been used in DeKalb for road resurfacing, sidewalks, bridge repair or replacement, trails, transportation improvements, and more.

District 2 DeKalb County Commissioner Michelle Long Spears announced that a discussion will be held on potential SPLOST-funded projects specific to District 2. Constituents are welcome to offer ideas and opinions prior to the meeting by completing this survey.

“Whether you choose to attend in person or virtually, your participation will help ensure that SPLOST funds are used in ways that best serve our community’s needs,” Spears said.

A virtual meeting on Aug. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. is being held via Zoom.

https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/84327377438 An in-person meeting is being held on Aug. 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Fellowship Hall at North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Road, Decatur, GA, 30033.

Click here to RSVP. Contact DeKalb County Project Manager Walter Brown at wbrown@dekalbcountyga.gov with questions.